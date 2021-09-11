Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Southern Miss blanks FCS-member…

Southern Miss blanks FCS-member Grambling 37-0

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 162 yards and a touchdown and Southern Mississippi breezed to a 37-0 victory over FCS-member Grambling on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) used a 12-yard TD toss from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on Briggs Bourgeois’ 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gore Jr. raced 51 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to put Southern Miss up 17-0. From there Bourgeois kicked two field goals, Dajon Richard scored on a 27-yard run and backup QB Ty Keyes got in on the act with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakarius Caston to cap the scoring.

Aldon Clark and Elijah Walker combined to complete 16 of 32 passes for 90 yards for the Tigers (1-1). Grambling managed just nine first downs and 152 yards of offense, while the Golden Eagles were piling up 439 yards with 22 first downs. Southern Miss had 290 yards on the ground.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up