South Florida rolls past Florida A&M for first win, 38-17

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:13 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaren Mangham scored three times, twice in the first half, and Timmy McClain threw for a first-half touchdown as South Florida rolled past Florida A&M, 38-17, in a non-conference game Saturday.

The Bulls held Florida A&M to a 49-yard Jose Romo-Martinez field goal in the first half, taking a 24-3 lead into intermission.

Spencer Shrader kicked a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter to get South Florida on the board first and the Rattlers tied the game on Romo-Martinez’ matching kick. Mangham put the Bulls ahead for good, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard run to make it 10-3 after 15 minutes.

McCain threw nine yards to Xavier Weaver for a score and Mangham scored from 4-yards out in the second quarter.

McCain completed 12 of 23 passes for 163 yards. Brian Battie carried 10 times for 110 yards and Mangham carried seven times fore 27 yards.

South Florida earned its first win after dropping games to North Carolina State and Florida to start the season.

Rasean McKay was 25 of 49 passing for 248 yards to lead Florida A&M (1-2).

