South Alabama tops Southern Miss 31-7 in Wommack’s debut

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley threw two touchdown passes and new head coach Kane Wommack didn’t have to wait long to get his first victory as South Alabama spotted Southern Mississippi an early lead before scoring 31 straight points in a season-opening 31-7 win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Trey Lowe’s 1-yard TD run gave Southern Miss a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Bentley knotted the score at 7 early in the second quarter with a scoring strike to Trent Tyre and gave the Jaguars the lead for good when he connected with Kareem Walker less than two minutes later.

Davyn Flenord capped the scoring for South Alabama with a pick-6 with 44 seconds left in the game. Bentley completed 10 of 12 passes for 138 yards. Jalen Tolbert had three catches for 84 yards.

Frank Gore Jr. carried 11 times for 61 yards for the Golden Eagles.

