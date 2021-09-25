Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Smith, Princeton defense handcuff…

Smith, Princeton defense handcuff Stetson in another shutout

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Cole Smith threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores to help Princeton beat Stetson 63-0 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-0) have outscored the opposition 95-0 to start the season. The last time the Tigers didn’t allow a point in two straight games was in 1965, beating Colgate 27-0 and Penn 51-0.

The 63-point outing was Princeton’s highest scoring point total since a 65-22 win at Brown on Oct. 19, 2019.

Jacob Birmelin, Dylan Classi and Andrei Iosivas each caught a touchdown passe from Smith.

John Seter threw for 83 yards for Stetson (2-1). The Hatters hadn’t been shutout since Sept. 13, 2014 when Mercer beat them 49-0.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up