Schwarting’s 5 TDs send Charleston Southern past The Citadel

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 5:29 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes, all to Garris Schwarting, who also threw one, and Charleston Southern beat the The Citadel 38-21 on Saturday in the Buccaneers season opener.

The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never trailed.

Chambers threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Schwarting for a 7-0 lead. Schwarting then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyris Barnett for a two-score lead. Chambers closed the first throwing a 27-yard score to Schwarting. In the third, the duo connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 31-14. The pair made it 38-21 with 5:04 left on a 24-yarder.

Cooper Wallace ran it in from 16 yards out to reduce the Bulldogs’ (0-2) deficit to 31-21 with 2:31 left in the third but never got closer.

Schwarting finished with 151 yards receiving on six catches and Chambers threw for 287 yards.

Jaylan Adams threw for 167 yards for Charleston Southern.

