Saban sees ‘very encouraging’ signs from injured Anderson

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 2:31 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is hoping to get three starting defenders back from injury in time for its road game at No. 11 Florida.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday that the news on preseason All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was “very encouraging” two days after he went down with a right knee injury against Mercer.

Saban described him as “kind of day to day” and didn’t expect Anderson to practice Monday.

“But we feel a little more encouraged than maybe after the game,” the coach said. “So we’ll just see how he progresses through the course of the week.”

Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis both missed that game with undisclosed injuries. Saban expected them to practice Monday.

“We’ll kind of see where they are in practice and how they develop through the course of the week,” Saban said.

Alabama plays at Florida on Saturday.

