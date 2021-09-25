Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Rice grabs first win…

Rice grabs first win of season with win over Texas Southern

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Myers ran for four touchdowns and Jake Constantine was efficient throwing ball and had a scoring pass and Rice beat Texas Southern 48-34 on Saturday.

Constantine started with a bang connecting with Cedric Patterson III on 73-yard scoring play on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Later, Myers crashed in from 1-yard out to complete a seven-play, 85-yard drive with 5:23 left in the first quarter for a two-score lead. His second score, also a 1-yard dive, extended the margin to 20-3 with 7:16 left before the break.

Myers’ third 1-yard touchdown plunge made it a 34-13 contest with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter. His 64-yard scoring run with 9:43 left made it a 41-20 contest.

Constantine was 18-for-23 passing for 271 yards and Myers ran for 160 yards on 26 carries for Rice (1-3).

Andrew Body threw for 353 yards and ran for two scores and Ke’Lenn Davis had 181 yards receiving on seven receptions for the Tigers (0-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up