Rhode Island edges Albany 16-14

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 11:29 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Carrick kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Rhode Island held on for a 16-14 win over Albany on Saturday night.

Carrick’s kick capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive and on Albany’s last two drives the Great Danes gave the ball up on downs, combining to run 28 plays for 85 yards over 11 minutes.

The first drive ended at the Rams’ 39 when Westley Neal Jr. tackled Braeden Zenelovic for a 10-yard loss on fourth-and-7 with 5:24 to play. The second was halted at midfield when Andre Blackett sacked Jeff Undercuffler for a loss of 8 yards on fourth-and-3 with 22 seconds left.

Rhode Island (2-0) led 13-7 at halftime after Coby Tippett returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter.

Albany (0-2) regained the lead late in the third quarter when Karl Mofor’s 2-yard run capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive.

The Rams finished with 288 yards to 266 for Albany.

