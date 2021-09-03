CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Price carries FIU to…

Price carries FIU to 48-10 romp over Long Island in opener

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — D’Vonte Price ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and Florida International breezed to a 48-10 victory over Long Island in a season opener on Thursday night.

Price accounted for all 69 yards on the opening drive for the Panthers — carrying three times and capping the drive with an 8-yard TD. Price scored on the second play of the second drive, running 68 yards for a score. His final carry came in the second quarter and resulted in a 28-yard TD and a 28-0 lead.

Max Bortenschlager completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two TDs with one interception for FIU. He had scoring strikes of 52 yards to Bryce Singleton and a 12-yarder to Tyrese Chambers. Singleton finished with 149 yards on six catches.

Camden Orth completed 15 of 30 passes for 197 yards and a score for the Sharks, an FCS school. Derick Eugene had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD.

The Panthers piled up 594 yards of offense, while holding Long Island to 291.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up