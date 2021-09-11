9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » College Football » Presbyterian clobbers first-timer Fort…

Presbyterian clobbers first-timer Fort Lauderdale 68-3

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated first-year program Fort Lauderdale 68-3 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (2-0) amassed 635 yards of offense while holding Fort Lauderdale to less than 200. Presbyterian scored nine touchdowns — three in six minutes in the first quarter — and added more points with two safeties.

For the second game, Presbyterian’s high-octane offense did not punt.

Fort Lauderdale, competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association, is playing is playing its first year of intercollegiate football.

Hefley led four Presbyterian quarterbacks, completing 25 of 38 passes. Tyler Huff was 5 for 5 with one TD passing and another score on a keeper. Freshmen Gabe Carroll and Warner Bush each went 2-for-2 passing.

Franco De Luca was 9-for-24 passing for 101 yards for Fort Lauderdale. He was picked off three times as the Eagles committed five turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up