Police: Utah football player killed in house party shooting

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 1:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said.

The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

Police said another victim in the attack was in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect.

Lowe was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.

After Jordan died, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences to the family of Lowe, a reserve cornerback who was in his third season with the Utes and mainly played on special teams.

