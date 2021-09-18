Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Penn picks apart Bucknell 30-6 behind Starkey, Cragun

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 9:23 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rory Starkey Jr. had 113 yards receiving and a score, Ryan Cragun added 110 receiving yards with a touchdown and Pennsylvania smoked Bucknell 30-6 in its season opener on Saturday.

John Quinnelly threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and his 44-yard scoring pass to Cragun with 8:37 before halftime broke a 6-all tie and the Quakers never looked back.

Quinnelly later found Starkey on a 70-yard connection to start the second half for a 23-6 lead.

Danny Meuser’s 4-yard touchdown run for Bucknell (0-3) with 3:29 left in the first quarter gave the Bison their only lead. Bucknell held the ball for almost eight minutes during an 18-play, 83-yard drive.

Meuser finished with 90 yards rushing on 21 carries.

