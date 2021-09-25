Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Pass leads Prairie View…

Pass leads Prairie View A&M to 24-10 victory over Grambling

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawon Pass hit Donovan White with a 13-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and Prairie View A&M never looked back in a 24-10 victory over Grambling in Scenic West Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Luis Reyes booted a 56-yard field goal to give the Panthers (3-1, 2-0) a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

CJ Russell scored on a 2-yard run near the end of the first half as the Tigers (1-3, 0-1) snapped a scoreless streak that was nearly 10 quarters long. Garrett Urban added a third-quarter field goal.

Prairie View A&M will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, while Grambling will entertain Alabama A&M on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up