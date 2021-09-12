Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone…

Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16 on Saturday night.

Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers.

Overall the Hornets (1-1) had six giveaways.

Spencer Cuvelier led the Panthers with 15 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, and Omar Brown each finished with an interception.

Tyler Hoosman’s 1-yard plunge gave Northern Iowa a 14-9 lead. Following a turnover, McShane got his second touchdown. Then Day hit Isaiah Weston for a 34-yard score and Quan Hampton for a 9-yarder, after yet another turnover.

Day threw for 120 yards, with Weston accounting for 92.

Sacramento State (0-2) piled up 455 yards with Asher O’Hara going 32 of 53 for 338 yards but he had no TDs and three interceptions. He was also the Hornets’ leading rusher with 55 yards.

Kyle Sentkowski kicked three field goals for Sac State.

___

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up