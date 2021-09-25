Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Northern Colorado beats Northern Arizona in overtime 17-10

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:30 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jaren Mitchell made a bobbling catch of a deflected pass from Dylan McCaffrey for an overtime touchdown that gave Northern Colorado a 17-10 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Northern Arizona (1-3), which came in with a victory over Pac-12 Arizona, couldn’t match the Bears’ OT score after George Robinson was brought down for a loss by Elijah Anderson-Taylor on a fourth-and-1 from the 16-yard-line.

Luis Aguilar kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks to tie the game early in the fourth quarter but missed a 33-yarder with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.

Robinson ran for a 17-yard touchdown with 35 seconds in the first half for a 7-3 lead. McCaffrey gave the lead back to the Bears (2-2) with an 8-yard TD pass to Dylan Thomas in the third quarter. Ben Raybon gave Northern Colorado its other points with a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Last week the Bears went into overtime with Lamar, also tied at 10, only to lose 17-10.

McCaffrey was 25 of 40 for 199 yards passing with Kassidy Woods making 11 catches for 123 yards.

NAU’s RJ Martinez was 21-of-37 passing for 208 yards.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

