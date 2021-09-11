9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
North Dakota State rolls over Valparaiso 64-0

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 7:02 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson and Jalen Bussey scored two touchdowns apiece and North Dakota State blanked Valparaiso 64-0 on Saturday.

Valparaiso (0-2) lost to NAIA Indiana Wesleyan 28-10 in its opener and was no match for the FCS top-five ranked Bison (2-0), who outgained the Beacons 583-185.

The Bison led 43-0 at halftime and 57-0 after three quarters. Patterson threw just five passes, completing four, including a 65-yard score to Christian Watson. Patterson also ran 52 yards for a score and finished with 196 yards offense in one half.

Jalen Bussey added 82 yards rushing which included a 72-yard touchdown and also had a 23-yard TD catch from backup quarterback Cam Miller. Jayden Price kicked off the scoring in the game’s opening two minutes with a 45-yard punt return.

The 64 points were the most for the Bison since a 65-17 victory over Southern Illinois in 2018. North Dakota State’s last shutout came against Missouri State, 25-0 in March.

