Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » College Football » No. 24 Miami loses…

No. 24 Miami loses RB Don Chaney for season with knee injury

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 24 Miami has lost running back Don Chaney Jr. for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and starting linebacker Keontra Smith will miss several weeks with a leg injury.

Both were injured in the Hurricanes’ 25-23 win over Appalachian State this past Saturday. Chaney had a touchdown run in that game, then left shortly afterward with the injury to his right knee.

Chaney, who was listed as the backup to starter Cam’Ron Harris, finishes the season with 44 yards on 11 carries. Smith was part of nine tackles in Miami’s first two games.

Redshirt junior Waynmon Steed has been listed as Smith’s backup at the weakside linebacker position. Smith will likely remain out until mid-October, following Miami’s bye week, coach Manny Diaz said.

Miami (1-1) plays host to Michigan State (2-0) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

The federal employee vaccination mandate has launched fresh arguments in Congress

Funding OMB’s zero trust mandate may be the toughest part of the new strategy

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up