No. 22 Fresno State hosts UNLV after entering poll

UNLV (0-3, 0-0 Mountain West) at No. 22 Fresno State (3-1, 0-0), Friday at 10 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Fresno State by 30 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Fresno State leads 16-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Bulldogs moved into the AP poll for the first time since 2018 after beating No. 13 UCLA 40-37 last week. Fresno State last hosted a game as a ranked team in 2013 when Derek Carr led the Bulldogs to a 24-17 win over Utah State in the 2013 Mountain West championship game. The Rebels look for their first win since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

UNLV’s pass D vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Rebels rank 115th in yards passing allowed per game (286) and 121st in passer efficiency against (167.8) and now face one of the most productive QBs. Haener threw for 455 yards and two TDs last week and ranks fifth in the nation with 366 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNLV: RB Charles Williams. The Fresno native comes into the game with the most yards rushing (3,194) of any active FBS player. Williams rushed for 172 yards and two TDs in the opener against Eastern Washington but has been held to 77 yards the past two weeks against Arizona State and Iowa State.

Fresno State: RB Ronnie Rivers. Rivers was the star in last season’s meeting, gaining 232 all-purpose yards and four TDs in a 40-27 win. He had 133 yards rushing and 99 receiving, coming up one yard shy of being the first Fresno State player to surpass 100 yards in both categories since Dale Messer in 1960.

FACTS & FIGURES

UNLV is 0-9 in two seasons under coach Marcus Arroyo, getting outscored by 22 points per game. … The Rebels are playing a ranked opponent for the third straight game for the first time in school history. They have lost 24 straight against ranked teams since beating No. 15 Arizona State 23-20 in OT on Sept. 13, 2008. … UNLV has started a different QB every game this season with Justin Rogers starting the opener, Doug Brumfield the second game and Cameron Friel last week. Brumfield should be healthy this week and able to play. … Fresno State has won the past three games in the series by an average of 29 points. … The Bulldogs had two receivers top the 100-yard mark last week in Josh Kelly (120 yards) and Jalen Cropper (141). … Fresno State has six TD drives that have taken less than one minute.

