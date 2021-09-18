Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
N. Dakota shuts out Drake behind Schuster and the run game

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 8:34 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for 234 yards and a pair of scores and North Dakota beat Drake 38-0 on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (2-1) amassed 527 total yards of offense as Isaiah Smith ran for 125 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and Luke Skokna collected 123 yards on eight carries and a score.

It’s the second time in the calendar year North Dakota has topped 500 yards in total offense having done it on March 13 against Western Illinois.

Skonka got North Dakota going sprinting 51 yards untouched down the left sideline for the game’s first score with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

A little more than four minutes later, Schuster threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Bo Belquist for a two-score lead.

Drake (1-2) managed just 163 yards total offense.

