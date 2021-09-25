Montana dominates Cal Poly in 39-7 win

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for two touchdowns, special teams added a pair of scores and the Montana…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for two touchdowns, special teams added a pair of scores and the Montana defense contributed one as the Grizzlies rolled to a 39-7 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Humphrey kicked off the scoring with a 65-yard hookup with Samuel Akem midway through the first quarter. Two snaps later, defensive end Justin Belknap dropped back in coverage and picked off Conor Bruce, returning the interception 24 yards.

Leading 18-0 at halftime, Kevin Macias returned the second half kickoff 95 yards. After Humphrey’s connection with Joey Elwell, Levi Janacaro blocked a punt and then recovered the loose ball in the end zone.

Montana (2-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) had 354 yards of offense, eight less than the Mustangs but the Grizzly defense forced two turnovers and had 14 tackles for loss, including four sacks.

Cal Poly (1-3) got a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Shakobe Harper early in the fourth, the first score the Grizzly defense allowed in 36 drives.

In his second stint at Montana, Bobby Hauck got his 101st win in the Grizzlies’ 101st homecoming game.

