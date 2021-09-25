Miami piles up school-record 739 yards, beats CCSU 69-0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start,…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes (2-2), who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.

Van Dyke — playing in place of the injured D’Eriq King, sidelined by a shoulder injury — became the first Miami quarterback since Brock Berlin in 2003 to throw a touchdown pass on the first possession of his first start. He finished 10-of-11 passing.

Van Dyke shared time with Jake Garcia, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut. Cam’Ron Harris had 10 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, while Thad Franklin also had 100 rushing yards and a score.

Cody Brown rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries and two more touchdowns for Miami. The Hurricanes’ previous record for total yards was 689 against UCLA on Dec. 5, 1998.

Romelo Williams, whose hometown of Miramar, Florida is just a few minutes away from Hard Rock Stadium, completed 15 of 28 passes for 132 yards for Central Connecticut State (1-3). The Blue Devils missed a 30-yard field goal try with 4:58 remaining, which was their last chance of avoiding the shutout.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Connecticut State: The Blue Devils got $650,000 for this game, as well as a chance to play in an NFL stadium and against a different caliber of team than they usually see at the FCS level. It should serve as a learning experience.

Miami: The Hurricanes played without safety Gurvan Hall Jr., who served a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules. Running back Jaylan Knighton’s four-game suspension is now complete, meaning he may return for the Virginia game. But the status of injured players — King, offensive lineman Corey Gaynor and striker Amari Carter among them — remains unclear heading into the ACC slate.

RUNNING IT UP

Combined with Miami’s 48-0 win over Duke last season, the Hurricanes now have scored 117 unanswered points against teams with the nickname of Blue Devils. The Hurricanes face Duke on Nov. 27.

BAD, GREAT PUNT

Proof that stats don’t always tell the whole story: CCSU’s Aidan Clark had a 3-yard punt in the first quarter, which looked bad on paper and instead was an outstanding play. The snap sailed way over his head, and Clark retreated about 20 yards to field the ball. He kicked it from his own 12, managing to send the ball about 45 yards downfield — but only 3 yards past what had been the line of scrimmage.

UP NEXT

Central Connecticut State: Hosts Columbia on Oct. 9.

Miami: Hosts Virginia on Thursday.

