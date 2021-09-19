Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Logan, Howard, send UT…

Logan, Howard, send UT Martin past Northwestern St. 35-10

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 12:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Peyton Logan ran for 179 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown and UT Martin beat Northwestern State 35-10 on Saturday.

Keon Howard threw for 172 yards and a touchdown scored two rushing touchdowns and the Skyhawks (2-1) collected 260 yards on the ground.

Howard threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Williams II to end a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:37 to start the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Howard ran it in from 6-yards out to wind up a 6-play, 85-yard drive that was highlighted by his 31-yard pass to Randy Fields Jr. and a 41-yard run by Logan.

Howard capped his well-rounded first half with a 1-yard run with 1:59 before halftime for a 21-0 advantage.

Kaleb Fletcher threw for 249 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 71 yards for the Demons (0-3).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up