Kelley throws for 444 yards, 4 TDs in SE Louisiana’s win

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:21 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw for 444 yards and four touchdowns to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Central Connecticut 56-10 on Saturday.

Kelley was 25-of-33 passing, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Kelley passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help SE Louisiana lead 28-3. Austin Mitchell topped 100 yards receiving by halftime.

Mitchell finished with 116 yards and a score, and CJ Turner added 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns for SE Louisiana (2-1), which dropped a 45-42 shootout at FBS foe Louisiana Tech last Saturday.

The Lions have scored 40 points or more in seven straight games — the longest such streak in school history — dating to last season.

Kelley connected with Mitchell for a 52-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead. Jessie Britt capped a four-play, 55-yard drive with a 1-yard score for a 21-3 lead, and Taron Jones ran for a 2-yard score to make it 28-3.

Romelo Williams passed for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut (1-2), which travels to Miami (Fla.) next week to face its second ACC opponent in program history.

