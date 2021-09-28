Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
K-State QB Thompson unlikely to play vs No. 6 Oklahoma

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 1:52 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Thompson, the sixth-year senior who took some warm-up snaps before last week’s loss at Oklahoma State, remains on target to return against Iowa State on Oct. 16.

Kansas State has a week off between playing the Sooners and Cyclones.

That means Will Howard, who also was banged up against the Cowboys, and fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis are in line to play against Oklahoma. Howard has been the starter since Thompson got hurt, but his ineffectiveness in the passing game could force the Wildcats to lean more heavily on Lewis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

