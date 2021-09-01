CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Johnston throws for 320 yards, UAB rolls Jacksonville State

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 11:12 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 120 yards receiving and a score, and UAB beat Jacksonville State 31-0 on Wednesday night.

Johnston reached the 300-yard mark for the fifth time in his career and Shropshire topped 100 yards for a second straight game after closing last season with 180 against Marshall.

UAB opened the scoring in the second quarter with a nine-play, 97-yard drive ending in RaJae’ Johnson-Sanders’ 3-yard touchdown. Johnson-Sanders had a 46-yard reception on the drive and Ryan Davis added a 30-yarder.

Grayson Cash blocked and recovered a Jacksonville State punt with 2:37 left before halftime, leading to a 37-yard field goal by Matt Quinn. UAB scored on its first possession of the second half when Gerrit Prince caught a 23-yard pass in the corner of the end zone.

Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 70 yards and a score for UAB (1-0). Johnston completed 17 of 21 passes.

Zerrick Cooper was 17-of-34 passing for 89 yards for Jacksonville State (0-1), which won the Ohio Valley Conference last season and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

