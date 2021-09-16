Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin’ Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 11:48 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, the first of his collegiate career, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14 Thursday night.

Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. Previously this season he had games of 27 and 11 yards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) engineered scoring drives of 91 and 80 yards to start the game, building a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Lewis finished 21-of-29 passing. Thirteen receivers caught passes.

Ohio scored on a trick play when starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, lined up as a wideout to the right, backpedaled to catch a quick toss from Armani Rogers and, curling away from an onrushing defender, fired a 25-yard rope down the sideline to O’Shaan Allison in the end zone.

Louisiana-Lafayette answered with Johnson’s run from the 1 as time expired in the first half. He pushed over again on the opening drive of the second half, scoring on fourth-and-1 from the 1. The back-to-back touchdowns swung momentum to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Cameron Odom, who passed 1,000 yards receiving last Saturday for Ohio (0-3), was held to two catches for six yards Thursday. Allison, who surpassed 1,000 yards career rushing on Saturday gained 48 on the ground against Louisiana-Lafayette and another 44 through the air.

Rourke was 12-for-22 passing for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bobcats.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

