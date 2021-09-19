Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 12:14 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cole Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead third-ranked James Madison over No. 9 Weber State 37-24 on Saturday night.

Johnson bullied into the end zone from the 3 late in the first quarter, and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. stretched the Dukes’ lead to 23-3 in the third quarter. The pair connected again for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Johnson was 20-of-28 passing for 177 yards. Wells finished with eight catches for 76 yards. Ethan Ratke kicked a 44-yard field goal and made two more from the 40. The senior has kicked 78 career field goals for James Madison (3-0).

Creyton Cooper tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Meacham in the third quarter for Weber State (1-2). Late in the fourth, Kylan Weisser threw a 27-yard TD pass to Rashid Shaheed and Josh Davis ran for a 2-yard score.

The Dukes had never traveled farther west than Texas or North Dakota before Saturday night’s matchup in Utah.

