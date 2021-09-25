Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Incarnate Word shuts out McNeese in Southland opener, 31-0

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 4:48 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 352 yards with two touchdowns as Incarnate Word scored in every quarter and shut out McNeese 31-0 Saturday to open Southland Conference play.

The Cardinals (3-1) had closed their nonconference slate last week with a historic 42-35 defeat of Texas State, UIW’s first win against an FBS program.

Incarnate Word took the opening kickoff 75 yards in 12 plays to lead 7-0 when Kevin Brown ran the final 14 yards to score. Ward completed a 5-yard pass to Darion Chafion to convert a fourth-and-2 near midfield to keep the drive going.

Ce’Cori Tolds recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Cardinals scored a second touchdown four plays later on a Cameron Grimes run from the 1.

Late in the game UIW’s Rashon Davis intercepted McNeese’s Cody Ogeron to end a Cowboys threat. Incarnate Word converted the turnover into a short field goal.

Ogeron was 22-for-36 passing for 215 yards. McNeese was held to 75 yards rushing on 27 carries.

Mason Pierce, who became the first Cowboy football player in the 78-year history of the program to take the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown when he sprinted 100-yards a week ago, was held to 30 yards on two kickoff returns Saturday.

