Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Ifanse, McKay lead Montana…

Ifanse, McKay lead Montana State over Portland State 30-17

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards, Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and Montana State beat Portland State 30-17 on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

McKay threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to give Montana State (3-1, 1-0) a 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. McKay added a 9-yard TD pass to Jaharie Martin that capped the scoring with about nine minutes remaining.

McKay was 14-of-21 passing for 225 yards. McCutcheon made eight catches for 161 yards. Ifanse ran 30 times that included a 9-yard touchdown run.

Davis Alexander completed 18 of 32 passes for 266 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Portland State (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up