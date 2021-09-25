Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Glass, Alabama A&M down D-II member Tuskegee 45-35

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 10:13 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Division II-member Tuskegee 45-35 on Saturday.

Alabama A&M (3-0) hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 16, 2019 when Alcorn State beat the Bulldogs 34-28.

The Tigers (1-3) closed to within 31-28 when Ivonte Patterson ran it from 1-yard out to end the third quarter and Louis Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Pritchett with 12 minutes remaining.

But the Bulldogs’ Gary Quarles ran 44 yards for a score on A&M’s following drive, and six minutes later Glass threw a 21-yard TD to Odieu Hilaire to make it 45-28 with five minutes left.

Quarles had 164 yards rushing on 24 carries with two scores, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had 177 yards on eight receptions and Dee Anderson caught three scores for Alabama A&M.

Patterson ran for 100 yards and three TDs for Tuskegee.

It was the first meeting between the two programs in seven years when the Bulldogs won 30-17 on Sept. 6, 2014. Alabama A&M now leads the overall series 28-20-3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

