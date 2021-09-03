CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Evans 3 TDs lifts…

Evans 3 TDs lifts E. Michigan past St. Francis (PA) 35-15

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Samson Evans scored three, short rushing first-half touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) 35-15 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Evans, who finished the game with 11 yards rushing, scored a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Jawon Hamilton ploughed in from 2-yards out for a three-score lead in the second.

The Red Flash got on the board when Marques DeShields carried it in from 2-yards out and Samson closed the half with a 4-yard scoring run.

Darius Boone’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:24 left in the third made it 35-7. Boone ran for 107 yards on 22 carries.

Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 115 yards for St. Francis.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up