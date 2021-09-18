Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Ellis guides Austin Peay…

Ellis guides Austin Peay to 59-35 romp over Morehead State

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Peay rolled to a 59-35 victory over Morehead State in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ellis put the Governors (2-1) on top for good midway through the first quarter — connecting with Eugene Minter for a 17-yard score and adding a two-point conversion pass for an 8-0 lead. Morehead State (1-2) pulled within two points with 1:36 left in the first on Issiah Aguero’s 1-yard run. Jack McDonald’s 30-yard pick-6 stretched Austin Peay’s lead to 15-6 just 1:31 into the second quarter. Ellis added a 26-yard scoring strike to Minter and Ahmaad Tanner scored on a 26-yard run to put the Governors up 28-6 at halftime.

Ellis’ final TD pass was a 34-yarder to Baniko Harley in the third quarter. Ellis completed 21 of 36 passes. Tanner added a 1-yard scoring run in the final quarter and finished with 83 yards on 17 carries. Backup QB Neyland Jean got in on the scoring with a 31-yard TD toss to Trey Goodman with 5:40 left to play. Jevon Jackson ended the scoring for Austin Peay on a 1-yard TD run with 2:06 remaining.

Mark Pappas completed 21 of 51 passes for 230 yards with one TD — a 6-yarder to BJ Byrd in the third quarter — and two interceptions for the Eagles. Chance Harris added a 2-yard TD run in the final period. Backup QB Grady Cramer completed 6 of 9 passes for 127 yards and two scores in the final period — a 34-yarder to Kyle Daly and a 47-yarder to Daly on the final play of the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up