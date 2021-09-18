Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Eastern Michigan outscores UMass 42-28

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 7:21 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw for 298 yards and a score, Jawon Hamilton rushed for 122 yards with a touchdown and Eastern Michigan defeated UMass 42-28 on Saturday.

Darius Boone Jr. added two short touchdown runs for the Eagles. Hassan Beydoun made six catches for 101 yards.

The Eagles (2-1) led 35-14 after Hamilton’s 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Bryant added a 54-yard TD pass to Zach Westmoreland to make it 42-21 with just over four minutes remaining.

David Carter’s interception, his second in two weeks, set up a nine-play drive that ended with Samson Evans scoring from 13 yards out for a 21-0 lead before the Minutemen got their first points on Josiah Johnson’s 1-yard run that completed an 80-yard drive to trail 21-7 at the break.

Hutchinson and Boone had TD runs to complete a pair of first-quarter Eastern Michigan drives for a 14-0 lead.

Brady Olson threw for 288 yards including TD passes of 45 yards to Melvin Hill and a 29-yarder to Johnson along with an interception. Ellis Merriweather rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 23 carries and Carter Scudo ran for a 2-yard TD for UMass.

The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards offense.

The Minutemen (0-3) have lost 14 straight games dating back to 2019.

