Dummett, Lamar dismantle NAIA North American U 47-3

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:25 AM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Chandler threw for a score, and Lamar beat NAIA-member North American University 47-3 on Thursday night.

James Jones ran for a pair of scores in the win. The Cardinals saw 12 ball carriers run it 54 times for 243 yards.

Randal Moore threw for 128 yards for North American.

The Cardinals started the season with 23 returning starters including 10 on offense. Lamar also features more than 50 returning letter winners, most of whom are underclassmen.

