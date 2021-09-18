Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Daneis returns at QB for No. 2 Georgia vs SCaarolina

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 7:32 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — JT Daniels returned as No. 2 Georgia’s starting quarterback Saturday night against South Carolina.

Daniels didn’t play in last weekend’s 56-7 victory over UAB because of an oblique injury. Stetson Bennett stepped in and tied a school record with five touchdown passes — all in the first half.

Despite Bennett’s performance, the Bulldogs went back to the player who came into the season as their undisputed No. 1 quarterback.

A transfer from Southern Cal, Daniels has guided the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record since taking over as the starter last season.

Daniels wasted no time making an impact in his return to the field. On the first play from scrimmage, he completed a 21-yard pass to Brock Bowers to spark a six-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs a quick 7-0 lead.

South Carolina also had some suspense at quarterback. Former graduate assistant Zeb Noland made his third straight start in place of Luke Doty, who went down in practice last month with a foot sprain.

