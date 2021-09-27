Coastal Carolina to play Virginia three of next four seasons

No. 16 Coastal Carolina is adding Virginia to its football schedule in three of the next four seasons.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Coastal Carolina is adding Virginia to its football schedule in three of the next four seasons.

The schools announced the series on Monday with the Chanticleers playing at Virginia in 2022 and 2025. The Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference will play at Coastal Carolina in 2024.

The Chanticleers have beaten Kansas of the Big 12 Conference in each of the last three seasons, including a 49-22 victory earlier this month. It was the first time a Power Five school had played at the Chanticleers’ stadium.

Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said the series fits in with fledgling FBS program’s desire to bring strong national opponents to its fans at home.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.