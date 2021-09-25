Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 2:49 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Jack Coan went to the locker room with what appeared to be a left leg injury halfway through the third quarter of No. 12 Notre Dame’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coan limped off the field after a third down the Fighting Irish were unable to convert. The game was tied at 10.

The senior transfer from Wisconsin went to the medical tent on the sideline, and then after trying to make a warm-up throw walked slowly toward the tunnel with a member of the Notre Dame staff.

Drew Pyne replaced Coan on Notre Dame’s next offensive series.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

