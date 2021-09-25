Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:13 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half when Norfolk State rallied for a 28-16 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

Carter gave the Spartans (2-2) the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter. After the Red Flash (1-3) turned the ball over on downs at their 47, Norfolk State extended its lead with Carter’s 7-yard pass to Justin Smith, the pair’s fourth scoring connection this season.

The Red Flash cut the lead to 21-16 with 5:21 left on Justin Sliwoski’s 2-yard pass to Brandan Lisenby but a two-point try failed.

Norfolk State scored again on Carter’s 25-yard pass over the middle to Anthony Williams in the final minute.

The Spartans rushed for 323 yards.

Norfolk State lost to FBS teams Toledo and Wake Forest before beating Division II Elizabeth City State so Saturday’s win was the first Division I victory at Norfolk State for Dawson Odums, who is in his first season as the Spartans’ coach after heading the Southern University program for nine years.

