Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Brock gets 2 TDs,…

Brock gets 2 TDs, Maine forces 4 turnovers in 31-26 win

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Freddie Brock had a rushing and receiving touchdown, Elijah Barnwell added a score on the ground, and Maine beat Merrimack 31-26 on Saturday in the first meeting between the two teams.

Brock caught a pass out of the backfield and raced for a 51-yard scored to give Maine a 29-20 lead early in the third quarter.

Ray Miller intercepted a fourth-quarter pass for Maine’s fourth takeaway, and the Black Bears forced a turnover on downs with 3:15 remaining before running out the clock.

Derek Robertson was 11-of-23 passing for Maine (1-2). Brock rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries and he caught two passes for 64 yards. Barnwell rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries.

Westin Elliott passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice for Merrimack (2-1).

Maine is 14-2 all-time against the Northeast Conference and has won 10 straight home games against NEC programs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up