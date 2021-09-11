9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Barriere, E. Washington overwhelm C. Washington 56-7

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 7:10 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in the first half and Eastern Washington cruised to a 56-7 win over Division II Central Washington on Saturday.

The Eagles (2-0) had 388 yards by intermission, holding the Wildcats (1-1) to 87, 65 coming on their opening drive that cut the EWU lead to 8-7.

Dennis Merritt had back-to-back scores in the first half, hauling in a 14-yard pass followed by a 4-yard run. Barriere opened the scoring with a 6-yard run and capped the first half connecting with Conner Crist. Ty Graham preceded that touchdown with a 43-yard pick-6.

It was 46-7 at halftime.

Barriere finished 20 of 31 for 264 yards including a third touchdown pass, Merritt had 120 yards on 10 carries and 12 different players caught a pass as the Eagles finished with 558 yards.

Central Washington finished with 174 yards and two turnovers.

