AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Week 1 preview

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 1:00 PM

You made it, college football fans.

Week zero provide a warmup to a marathon Labor Day weekend of games.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Kirk Herbstreit from ESPN joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about his new book “Out of the Pocket.”

Herbstreit explains how his relationship with his father influenced his friendship with “College GameDay” co-star Lee Corso. Plus, we’ll get Kirk’s thoughts on the upcoming season and Week 1’s biggest game, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson.

Then recurring guest Paul Myerberg, the national college football writer for USA Today, joins the show to preview Week 1 and give his top-five, most interesting games of the weekend.

There are five games matching ranked teams in Week 1, but some of the most intriguing involve unranked teams hosting ranked teams such as No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech and No. 16 LSU at UCLA.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at: https://appodcasts.com/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

