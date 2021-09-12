Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
AP Top 25 College Poll

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 4:39 PM

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

1. Alabama (64) 2-0 1572 1
2. Georgia (1) 2-0 1514 2
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4
4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12
5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10
6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6
7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5
8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7
9. Ohio State 2-0 1029 3
10. Penn State 2-0 1005 11
11. Florida 1-1 935 13
12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8
13. UCLA 2-0 804 16
14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9
15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19
16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17
17. Mississippi 1-1 550 20
18. Wisconsin 2-0 499 18
19. Arizona State 1-1 347 23
20. Arkansas 2-0 277
21. North Carolina 2-0 268 24
22. Auburn 2-0 233 25
23. Brigham Young 2-0 213 38
24. Miami (FL) 2-0 177 22
25. Michigan 2-0 163 31

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

