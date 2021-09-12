AP Top 25 College Poll

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of…

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

1. Alabama (64) 2-0 1572 1 2. Georgia (1) 2-0 1514 2 3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4 4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12 5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10 6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6 7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5 8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7 9. Ohio State 2-0 1029 3 10. Penn State 2-0 1005 11 11. Florida 1-1 935 13 12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8 13. UCLA 2-0 804 16 14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9 15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19 16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17 17. Mississippi 1-1 550 20 18. Wisconsin 2-0 499 18 19. Arizona State 1-1 347 23 20. Arkansas 2-0 277 – 21. North Carolina 2-0 268 24 22. Auburn 2-0 233 25 23. Brigham Young 2-0 213 38 24. Miami (FL) 2-0 177 22 25. Michigan 2-0 163 31

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

