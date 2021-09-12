AP Top 25 College Poll

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.
|1. Alabama (64)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|2-0
|1514
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1402
|4
|4. Oregon
|2-0
|1355
|12
|5. Iowa
|2-0
|1263
|10
|6. Clemson
|1-1
|1246
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|2-0
|1206
|5
|8. Cincinnati
|2-0
|1149
|7
|9. Ohio State
|2-0
|1029
|3
|10. Penn State
|2-0
|1005
|11
|11. Florida
|1-1
|935
|13
|12. Notre Dame
|2-0
|926
|8
|13. UCLA
|2-0
|804
|16
|14. Iowa State
|1-1
|593
|9
|15. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|591
|19
|16. Coastal Carolina
|2-0
|562
|17
|17. Mississippi
|1-1
|550
|20
|18. Wisconsin
|2-0
|499
|18
|19. Arizona State
|1-1
|347
|23
|20. Arkansas
|2-0
|277
|–
|21. North Carolina
|2-0
|268
|24
|22. Auburn
|2-0
|233
|25
|23. Brigham Young
|2-0
|213
|38
|24. Miami (FL)
|2-0
|177
|22
|25. Michigan
|2-0
|163
|31
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.
