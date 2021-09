NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Clemson, Ohio State slip after weekend when lots of ranked teams have issues;…

NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Clemson, Ohio State slip after weekend when lots of ranked teams have issues; Penn State jumps to No. 6.

