Alabama CBs Jobe, Armour-Davis sidelined for Mercer game

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 4:29 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis didn’t start the game with Mercer on Saturday.

Jobe was spotted in street clothes for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s home debut against the FCS team. It wasn’t clear why the pair weren’t available.

Neither went through pre-game warmups.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, one of Alabama’s top recruits in the latest class, started opposite junior Marcus Banks.

An Alabama spokesman said coach Nick Saban would address their status after the game.

