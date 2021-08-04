2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » College Football » K-State athletic director replaces…

K-State athletic director replaces Texas AD on CFP committee

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte.

CFP’s announcement Wednesday comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The 13-member selection committee is comprised mostly of sitting athletic directors along with former players and coaches. Each Power Five conference is represented by an active athletic director.

With Texas in the process of leaving the conference, the Big 12 nominated Taylor to replace Del Conte, the CFP said.

Taylor has been athletic director at Kansas State since 2017. He also served a long tenure as AD at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and in between was a deputy athletic director at Iowa.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will serve as the selection committee chairman for a second consecutive season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up