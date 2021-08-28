CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Codrington's punt return seals…

Codrington’s punt return seals win for NC Central

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Codrington took a fourth-quarter punt on one bounce then left everyone behind with a 77-yard return and North Carolina Central opened the season with a 23-14 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

The victory was Eagles’ first over the Braves in their six-game series history. Both teams were playing for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

The Eagles fell behind 7-0 after their first three drives ended in punts. But they found their footing, scoring on four of their next five possessions, including a pair of touchdown runs by Davius Richard and Adrian Olivo’s field goal before Codrington’s punt return. The one nonscoring possession during that run ended with a fumble which led to Alcorn State’s second touchdown.

Richard threw for 184 yards and rushed for 64.

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper threw two touchdown passes and Stadford Anderson rushed for 128 yards on 11 carries.

The 16th MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff was played in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up