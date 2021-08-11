CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » College Football » AP Top 25 Podcast:…

AP Top 25 Podcast: Previewing G5 conferences and Notre Dame

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Last season was a bonanza for schools from outside the Power Five conferences.

A record seven were ranked in the final AP Top 25. Can the so-called Group of Five carry that momentum into 2021?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Chris Vannini of The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the non-Power Five leagues from the American Athletic Conference, where Cincinnati hopes to make a playoff push, to the Sun Belt, where Coastal Carolina and Louisiana bring back loaded teams.

Then Pete Sampson of The Athletic joins the show to preview Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have a new quarterback and new defensive coordinator. Standards are set high enough now for Brian Kelly’s program that even a step back from last year’s playoff team could mean double-digit victories.

Plus, a tribute to Bobby Bowden.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up