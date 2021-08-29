CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Alabama backup linebacker charged with DUI after crash

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 1:35 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been charged with driving under the influence after a three-car crash.

Tuscaloosa police said the wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday and that no one was injured. Robinson remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday morning on $1,000 bond.

Robinson, a 20-year-old sophomore, did not play last season. He was a four-star recruit rated as the top prospect in the state by 247Sports and Rivals.com out of Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham.

Alabama is loaded at linebacker, including outside linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not immediately available for comment.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide open the season Saturday against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta.

