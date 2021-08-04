2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
AAC’s Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:16 AM

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league has never “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools.

Aresco addressed conference realignment Wednesday during the AAC’s virtual football media day, saying the league is not actively looking to add schools.

“Our conference has never strategically aligned or plotted with ESPN to influence conference structures,” Aresco said.

Last week, the Big 12 accused ESPN of encouraging at least one other conference to raid that conference as it tries find a way forward with Texas and Oklahoma on their way to the Southeastern Conference. The AAC was reported to be the conference ESPN was incentivizing to woo Big 12 teams.

Aresco denied that and said he has not been in contact with any Big 12 schools, but did say the conference will always act in its best interest.

“If there are schools interested in us and they enhance our brand, why wouldn’t we consider them?” Aresco said.

He added: “We never talk about whether anybody reaches out to us.”

